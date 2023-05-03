Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $60.70 Million Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,113,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,780 shares during the period. Energy Transfer accounts for about 4.2% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $60,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 180.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,339,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $17,398,780.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,917,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,363,196.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

ET stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,136,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,213,217. The stock has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.43. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $13.67.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.49 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.77%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Further Reading

