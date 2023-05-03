Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 104 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $6,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASML. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,723,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,580,822,000 after purchasing an additional 29,403 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 63.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,159,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $481,596,000 after buying an additional 450,586 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in ASML by 0.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 808,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in ASML by 1.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 792,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,038,000 after purchasing an additional 10,032 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ASML by 14.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 700,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $468,189,000 after purchasing an additional 91,082 shares during the period. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ASML Price Performance
ASML stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $634.77. 123,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,678. The company has a market capitalization of $250.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $637.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $603.79. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $698.59.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ASML Profile
ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.
