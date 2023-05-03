Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 104 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $6,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASML. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,723,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,580,822,000 after purchasing an additional 29,403 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 63.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,159,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $481,596,000 after buying an additional 450,586 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in ASML by 0.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 808,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in ASML by 1.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 792,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,038,000 after purchasing an additional 10,032 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ASML by 14.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 700,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $468,189,000 after purchasing an additional 91,082 shares during the period. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Price Performance

ASML stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $634.77. 123,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,678. The company has a market capitalization of $250.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $637.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $603.79. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $698.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML Profile

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASML. Argus increased their target price on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $688.92.

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.