Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 1,097 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,297 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,529,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,757,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,110,293,000 after buying an additional 5,586,273 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,975,139,000 after buying an additional 3,087,294 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 47.4% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,848,048 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,367,000 after buying an additional 2,846,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,103,807 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,006,000 after buying an additional 2,404,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,960,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,182,486. The firm has a market cap of $190.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $153,266.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,697 shares in the company, valued at $8,814,399.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

