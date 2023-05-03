Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 2,776 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,896 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,776 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.65.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

Walt Disney Price Performance

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.55. 1,300,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,120,356. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.30 and its 200-day moving average is $98.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $185.51 billion, a PE ratio of 55.27, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

