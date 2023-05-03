Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 3,045 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises approximately 1.0% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $15,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.55.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ICE traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,088. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $114.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.38 and its 200-day moving average is $103.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.92.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at $125,146,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

See Also

