Eagle Global Advisors LLC Trims Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Lear worth $7,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LEA. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Lear by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lear by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lear by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Lear by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Lear by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lear stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $124.37. The stock had a trading volume of 71,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,361. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.03 and a 200 day moving average of $135.69. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $114.67 and a twelve month high of $158.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.54.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.23. Lear had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 43.63%.

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total transaction of $1,547,148.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $1,559,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total value of $1,547,148.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,178 shares of company stock worth $4,481,445 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LEA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lear from $136.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $146.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $143.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lear from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.23.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

