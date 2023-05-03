Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,260,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the March 31st total of 5,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 139.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 144,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 84,228 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 1.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 403,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after buying an additional 7,337 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 29.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 7,971 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.1% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 33,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 28.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,372,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,652,000 after purchasing an additional 303,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

DEA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.42.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.05. 842,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,721. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.04. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $20.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is presently 302.86%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

