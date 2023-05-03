Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.12-$1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DEA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point raised Easterly Government Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Easterly Government Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.42.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties Price Performance

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average of $15.04. Easterly Government Properties has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $20.33.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Easterly Government Properties

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 302.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 7.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 11.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 23.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

(Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.