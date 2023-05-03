Eastman Kodak (KODK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th.
Eastman Kodak Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE KODK opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.88. Eastman Kodak has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $7.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.03 million, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 3.74.
Insider Activity at Eastman Kodak
In other news, Director Philippe D. Katz purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 152,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.54% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised Eastman Kodak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.
Eastman Kodak Company Profile
Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.
