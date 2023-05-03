Eastman Kodak (KODK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th.

Eastman Kodak Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KODK opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.88. Eastman Kodak has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $7.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.03 million, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 3.74.

Insider Activity at Eastman Kodak

In other news, Director Philippe D. Katz purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 152,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,171,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,149,000 after buying an additional 129,126 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Eastman Kodak by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,949,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,868,000 after purchasing an additional 151,169 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Eastman Kodak by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,231,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,242,000 after purchasing an additional 77,643 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 57,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 90.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 760,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 361,234 shares during the period. 44.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Eastman Kodak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile

Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.

