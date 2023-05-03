Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0617 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust stock opened at $17.99 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $22.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETX. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $786,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 371,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 14,180 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the first quarter valued at $170,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

