Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0297 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $10.24.
Insider Activity at Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.14 per share, with a total value of $82,963.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,257,691 shares in the company, valued at $20,635,295.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 130,529 shares of company stock worth $1,225,407 over the last three months.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-end investment company. The fund seeks current income exempt from federal and New York income taxes through investment in high rated investment grade municipal securities. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income tax.
Featured Articles
