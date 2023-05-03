Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0297 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $10.24.

Insider Activity at Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.14 per share, with a total value of $82,963.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,257,691 shares in the company, valued at $20,635,295.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 130,529 shares of company stock worth $1,225,407 over the last three months.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $871,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 227.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 48,317 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 93,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 41,723 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 10.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 373,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 36,797 shares during the period. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-end investment company. The fund seeks current income exempt from federal and New York income taxes through investment in high rated investment grade municipal securities. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income tax.

