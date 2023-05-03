Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years.

NYSE ETJ traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $7.86. 53,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,992. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 11,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000.

Eaton Vance Risk Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

