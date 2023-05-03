Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (EFR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on May 31st

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.103 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Price Performance

NYSE:EFR opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.43. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $13.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $745,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 130,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 41,553 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 57,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

