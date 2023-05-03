Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (EVF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 10th

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE EVF opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.42. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $6.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVF. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 135,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 172,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 8,718 shares in the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

