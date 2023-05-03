Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (ETG) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 19th

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1001 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of ETG opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.37 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day moving average of $15.90.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return. The company invests primarily in global dividend-paying common and preferred stocks and seeks to distribute a high level of divided income that qualifies for favorable federal income tax treatment.
