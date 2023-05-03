Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (ETG) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 19th

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1001 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of ETG opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.37 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day moving average of $15.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $462,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return. The company invests primarily in global dividend-paying common and preferred stocks and seeks to distribute a high level of divided income that qualifies for favorable federal income tax treatment.

