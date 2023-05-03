Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0949 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Down 1.4 %

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund stock opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $15.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,116,000 after buying an additional 782,028 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 979,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,301,000 after purchasing an additional 135,706 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 684,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after purchasing an additional 26,553 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 657,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,277,000 after purchasing an additional 49,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 546.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 316,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 267,545 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.