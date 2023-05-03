Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Given New $195.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.61% from the company’s current price.

ECL has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America cut Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.07.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,636. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $179.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.41, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ecolab will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 1,189.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

