Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Given New $195.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.61% from the company’s current price.
ECL has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America cut Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.07.
Ecolab Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,636. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $179.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.41, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab
In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecolab
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 1,189.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.
Ecolab Company Profile
Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.
