Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) CFO R Michael Carruthers Sells 1,336 Shares

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) CFO R Michael Carruthers sold 1,336 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $11,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,521.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Performance

Edgewise Therapeutics stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.25. 239,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,297. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $14.33. The stock has a market cap of $585.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of -0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.91.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgewise Therapeutics

Separately, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 8,328 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,055,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,211,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,748,000 after acquiring an additional 11,693 shares during the last quarter.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.

See Also

