Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Edison International updated its FY23 guidance to $4.45-4.85 EPS.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of Edison International stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.44. 1,645,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,929,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Edison International has a 52-week low of $54.45 and a 52-week high of $74.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.20. The company has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.7375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 184.38%.

Insider Activity at Edison International

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edison International

In related news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $1,618,586.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,597.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EIX. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the first quarter worth $41,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Edison International by 1,679.5% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 162.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Edison International from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Edison International in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edison International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.42.

About Edison International

(Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.