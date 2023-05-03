Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.55-$4.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Edison International Price Performance

EIX stock opened at $73.28 on Wednesday. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.45 and a 1 year high of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.20. The firm has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.80, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.80.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Edison International’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.7375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 184.38%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group upgraded Edison International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Edison International in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a sell rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $1,618,586.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,597.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Edison International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

