EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.98.

EDRVF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded EDP Renováveis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

EDP Renováveis Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EDRVF opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.04. EDP Renováveis has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $27.23.

About EDP Renováveis

EDP Renovaveis SA operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in the development, construction, and operation of wind farms and solar plants. The firm generates energy from renewable sources in several locations. It operates through the following geographical business segments: Europe, North America, and Brazil.

