Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) Short Interest Up 8.5% in April

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the March 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development in a report on Sunday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Educational Development during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Educational Development by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Educational Development by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EDUC opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.12 and a beta of 0.89. Educational Development has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average is $3.05.

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

