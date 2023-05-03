Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,911,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,206,785,000 after purchasing an additional 604,269 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,161,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,418,052,000 after purchasing an additional 799,376 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,225,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,175,481,000 after purchasing an additional 423,457 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,672,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $572,454,000 after acquiring an additional 133,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 167.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,512,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EW. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.42.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $543,043.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,051,800.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $543,043.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,051,800.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,530,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,116,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 110,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,677 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EW opened at $87.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.02. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $109.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.45.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.