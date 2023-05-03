EJF Investments Limited Plans Dividend of GBX 2.68 (LON:EJFI)

EJF Investments Limited (LON:EJFI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.68 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

EJF Investments Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of EJFI opened at GBX 115 ($1.44) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 119.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 127.06. The company has a market cap of £70.32 million, a P/E ratio of 500.00 and a beta of -0.01. EJF Investments has a one year low of GBX 98 ($1.22) and a one year high of GBX 136 ($1.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

EJF Investments Company Profile

EJF Investments Limited is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in financial services sector with a focus in structured debt and equity, loans, bonds, preference shares, convertible notes and private equity. It considers investments domiciled in the United States, the United Kingdom and Europe.

