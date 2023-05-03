Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Short Interest Down 8.9% in April

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the March 31st total of 3,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ESTC. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $83.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Elastic Stock Performance

Shares of ESTC stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.10. 1,206,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Elastic has a 1 year low of $46.18 and a 1 year high of $91.30. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.46.

Insider Activity

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $274.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.71 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 52.03% and a negative net margin of 24.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, insider Ken Exner sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $120,289.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,175,258.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ken Exner sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $120,289.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,175,258.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 12,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $705,071.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,992,196.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,917. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 418.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

