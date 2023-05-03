Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Holdings Cut by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 939,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,870 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises about 0.8% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Eli Lilly and worth $343,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of LLY opened at $422.99 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $283.00 and a 52 week high of $422.99. The firm has a market cap of $401.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 63.64%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $70,112,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,543,810 shares in the company, valued at $35,071,008,458.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 914,703 shares of company stock worth $327,588,004 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. SVB Securities increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.60.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

