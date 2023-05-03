EMCORE (EMKR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect EMCORE to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. EMCORE has set its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). EMCORE had a negative net margin of 35.93% and a negative return on equity of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million.

Get EMCORE alerts:

EMCORE Stock Performance

Shares of EMKR opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. EMCORE has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $3.67. The company has a market cap of $40.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EMCORE

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of EMCORE in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EMCORE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of EMCORE from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMKR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in EMCORE by 30.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,978,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 466,212 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in EMCORE in the second quarter worth about $1,355,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in EMCORE by 41.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,432,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 418,200 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in EMCORE by 39.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 706,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 201,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in EMCORE by 10.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,154,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 199,126 shares in the last quarter. 54.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EMCORE

(Get Rating)

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense segment and Broadband segment. The Aerospace and Defense segment produces navigation and inertial sensing products, and defense optoelectronics. The Broadband segment manufactures community antenna television (CATV) lasers and transmitters, chip devices, and other optical products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.