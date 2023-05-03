Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Short Interest Update

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,190,000 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the March 31st total of 5,610,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of EMR traded up $1.60 on Wednesday, reaching $83.82. The stock had a trading volume of 6,153,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,676,314. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $99.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.97 and a 200 day moving average of $88.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at $119,000. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Argus cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.31.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

