Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($1.91) per share for the quarter.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.48 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 146.93% and a negative return on equity of 36.59%. The company’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.48) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.19 and a 200-day moving average of $45.04. The company has a market capitalization of $731.15 million, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.38. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $33.18 and a 52-week high of $76.36.

In related news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 27,912 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $1,260,505.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 819,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,022,619.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Yat Sun Or sold 13,925 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $618,966.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 374,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,655,503.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 27,912 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $1,260,505.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 819,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,022,619.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,121. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 137,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 165.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

ENTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

