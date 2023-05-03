Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp reduced its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 78.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 54,119 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB stock opened at $38.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.38. The company has a market cap of $78.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $47.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 5.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

