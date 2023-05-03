Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the March 31st total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 934,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

EHC stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.90. The stock had a trading volume of 688,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,463. Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $44.33 and a 52 week high of $68.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EHC shares. Barclays upped their target price on Encompass Health from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Encompass Health

In other Encompass Health news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 17,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $1,087,658.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,227,235.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Encompass Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Encompass Health by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Encompass Health by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Encompass Health by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Encompass Health by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

