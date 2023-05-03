Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,810,000 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the March 31st total of 6,910,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

Shares of EDR stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,330,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.24. Endeavor Group has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $26.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 51.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.88.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Endeavor Group will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EDR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Endeavor Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

In other Endeavor Group news, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 4,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $97,122.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,923.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 12,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $278,876.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 4,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $97,122.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,923.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,926 shares of company stock worth $731,248 in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavor Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Endeavor Group by 15.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 262,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Hickory Lane Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,034,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,845,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. 36.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

