Energi Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Energi has a market capitalization of $7.11 million and approximately $33,550.67 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded down 35.3% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000378 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 64,777,232 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

