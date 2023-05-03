Energi Price Tops $0.11 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 3rd. During the last week, Energi has traded down 35.1% against the US dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $7.28 million and $156,166.87 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00058483 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00038137 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00019786 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00006323 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 64,717,630 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

