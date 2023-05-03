Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Short Interest Update

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,570,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the March 31st total of 53,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ET. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of Energy Transfer stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.66. 12,795,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,363,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.73. Energy Transfer has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.43.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.49 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.55%. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 87.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,339,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $17,398,780.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 56,917,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,363,196.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Transfer

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.5% in the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 122,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 11,562 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 32,871 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 562.5% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 84,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

