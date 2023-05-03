Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Issues Earnings Results

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

NYSE:ET traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.78. 7,885,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,274,261. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.43. Energy Transfer has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $13.67. The firm has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.64%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 87.77%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Energy Transfer

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,339,398 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $17,398,780.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 56,917,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,363,196.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ET. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 38,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 34,144 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 266,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

