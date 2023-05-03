ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Stock Performance

ENG stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.75. ENGlobal has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ENGlobal

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ENGlobal during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENGlobal in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ENGlobal by 36.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ENGlobal by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 70,886 shares during the period. 8.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENGlobal Company Profile

ENGlobal Corp. engages in the provision of engineered modular solutions to the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Government, and Others. The Government segment include services related to the engineering, design, installation, and maintenance of automated fuel handling and tank gauging systems for the U.S.

