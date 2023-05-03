EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX) Short Interest Down 9.8% in April

EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,230,000 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the March 31st total of 19,110,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

EQRx Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EQRX traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $1.71. 1,151,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,672,550. EQRx has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $6.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.57.

EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Analysts predict that EQRx will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of EQRx in the 3rd quarter worth about $315,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in EQRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in EQRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,799,000. MIC Capital Management UK LLP grew its position in EQRx by 182.9% in the 3rd quarter. MIC Capital Management UK LLP now owns 7,073,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,014,000 after buying an additional 4,573,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in EQRx by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 18,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

