Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for BCE Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for BCE in a report released on Monday, May 1st. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share.
BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 11.85%.
BCE Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $47.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.64. BCE has a 1 year low of $39.88 and a 1 year high of $55.18.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BCE
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCE. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,786,000 after acquiring an additional 50,975 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,479,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in BCE by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 117,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after buying an additional 27,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in BCE by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.
BCE Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.713 per share. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 121.21%.
About BCE
BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.
