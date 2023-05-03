Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Power Co. of Canada’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:POW)

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Power Co. of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Power Co. of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $4.14 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Power Co. of Canada’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.76 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins lowered shares of Power Co. of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.86.

Power Co. of Canada Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of POW stock opened at C$36.36 on Wednesday. Power Co. of Canada has a 1 year low of C$29.76 and a 1 year high of C$37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.01, a current ratio of 12.44 and a quick ratio of 107.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$34.44. The company has a market cap of C$22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C($0.38). Power Co. of Canada had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of C$15.09 billion for the quarter.

Power Co. of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Power Co. of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. Power Co. of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

