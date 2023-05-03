Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,390,000 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the March 31st total of 3,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Commonwealth

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQC. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,029,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,560,000 after purchasing an additional 904,535 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,665,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,817,000 after purchasing an additional 475,759 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 2.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,537,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,524,000 after purchasing an additional 128,558 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,154,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,803,000 after purchasing an additional 18,664 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,040,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,956,000 after purchasing an additional 164,600 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Commonwealth Trading Down 0.3 %

EQC traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.40. 1,075,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,894. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $28.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.30.

Equity Commonwealth Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $4.25 per share. This is an increase from Equity Commonwealth’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 20.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

