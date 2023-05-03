Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Bought by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 290.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on EQR. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.50.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

Equity Residential stock opened at $62.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.64. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $54.60 and a 12-month high of $80.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 109.05%.

About Equity Residential

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.