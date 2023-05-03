Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Short Interest Update

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,230,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the March 31st total of 5,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Equity Residential Trading Down 2.0 %
EQR stock opened at $62.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.64. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $54.60 and a fifty-two week high of $80.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.81.
Equity Residential Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.05%.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on EQR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. BTIG Research cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.50.
About Equity Residential
Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.
