Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Short Interest Update

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,230,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the March 31st total of 5,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Equity Residential Trading Down 2.0 %

EQR stock opened at $62.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.64. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $54.60 and a fifty-two week high of $80.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 234.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 9,035 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 45.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 85.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the first quarter worth $687,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 8.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EQR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. BTIG Research cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

