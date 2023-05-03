ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Announces Earnings Results

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. ESAB had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $684.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. ESAB’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ESAB Trading Up 3.1 %

ESAB stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.93. 275,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.92. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion and a PE ratio of 15.71. ESAB has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $63.32.

ESAB Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. ESAB’s payout ratio is presently 5.41%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ESAB from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on ESAB in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ESAB from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ESAB from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 1,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $93,032.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,808 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,418.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 4,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $272,165.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,576.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 1,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $93,032.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,418.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,977 shares of company stock valued at $647,322 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESAB. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ESAB by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,517,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,386 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ESAB by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,851,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,480,000 after buying an additional 70,560 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in ESAB by 2,239.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,569,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,651,000 after buying an additional 1,502,611 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in ESAB during the second quarter valued at $54,191,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ESAB by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 779,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,565,000 after buying an additional 367,719 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

