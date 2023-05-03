ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.85-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.92. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE ESAB opened at $58.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.92. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion and a PE ratio of 15.71. ESAB has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $63.32.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.26 million. ESAB had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.88%. ESAB’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ESAB will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is 5.41%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ESAB. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ESAB from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ESAB in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ESAB from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ESAB from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.00.

In other ESAB news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $48,227.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,427.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 1,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $93,032.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,418.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 837 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $48,227.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,427.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,977 shares of company stock valued at $647,322 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESAB. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ESAB by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in ESAB by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in ESAB during the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in ESAB during the second quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

