Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) Short Interest Update

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the March 31st total of 74,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ESCA. TheStreet raised Escalade from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Escalade in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Escalade alerts:

Escalade Stock Up 2.8 %

ESCA stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.57. The stock had a trading volume of 20,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,854. Escalade has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $15.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $211.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Escalade Announces Dividend

Escalade ( NASDAQ:ESCA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.14 million during the quarter. Escalade had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 5.73%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Escalade’s payout ratio is currently 45.11%.

Institutional Trading of Escalade

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESCA. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Escalade by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 553,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Escalade by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 551,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Escalade by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 478,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 16,186 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Escalade by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after buying an additional 13,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Escalade by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Escalade Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Escalade, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of sporting goods and recreational equipment. It offers archery, table tennis, basketball, pickleball, play systems, fitness, safety and utility weights, game tables, water sports, darts, and outdoor games equipment. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Escalade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escalade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.