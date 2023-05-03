Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Acquired by Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,110 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WTRG. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Essential Utilities by 15.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Essential Utilities by 80.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 16,871 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Essential Utilities by 12.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,662,000 after purchasing an additional 127,695 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth approximately $5,907,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 3,972.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 524,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,828,000 after acquiring an additional 511,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

Essential Utilities Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE WTRG traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.44. 66,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,296. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $52.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.31.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $705.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 20.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Chris Franklin acquired 37,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.70 per share, with a total value of $1,515,871.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,871.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Essential Utilities Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

