Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Estée Lauder Companies updated its FY23 guidance to $3.29-$3.39 EPS.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 17.2 %

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $203.00 on Wednesday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $186.47 and a 1-year high of $284.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $245.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

A number of brokerages have commented on EL. TD Cowen began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.25.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.