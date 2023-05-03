ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF (LON:METP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $568.95

ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF (LON:METP – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 568.95 ($7.11) and traded as high as GBX 586.40 ($7.33). ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF shares last traded at GBX 576.25 ($7.20), with a volume of 3,386 shares trading hands.

ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 598.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 568.97.

