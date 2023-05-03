Ethereum Classic Market Cap Hits $2.74 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for $19.49 or 0.00067126 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.74 billion and approximately $103.92 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,033.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.46 or 0.00304668 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00012628 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $156.15 or 0.00537824 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $119.34 or 0.00411051 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001130 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003449 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,758,667 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.